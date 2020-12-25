Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.75 million and $165,331.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00132615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00664987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00161495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00357195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.