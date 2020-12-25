Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ODC opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $218,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

