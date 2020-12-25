Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.57. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,099,509 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

