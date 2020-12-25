One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading 6% Higher

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.17. 206,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 211,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.59 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.