Open Predict Token Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $783,050.00 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00326336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

