Oppenheimer Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 156.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 281,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 171,704 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,473,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 327.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 128,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

