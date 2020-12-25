OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPRX. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.14 million, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

