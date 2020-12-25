Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $444,168.99 and $4.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.15 or 0.99951269 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032569 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00415090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00019721 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00558001 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00139219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

