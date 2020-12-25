Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 56,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 237,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Sunday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

