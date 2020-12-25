Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 75.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $56.76. 1,505,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

