Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 3,416,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,806,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $82,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.