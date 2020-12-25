Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 700,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

