Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

