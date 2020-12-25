Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,695 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of Rite Aid worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 988.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

