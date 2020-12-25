Pareto Securities Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.