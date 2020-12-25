Pareto Securities Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.