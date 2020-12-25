PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 152.5% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $54.23 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00049130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004531 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,386,072 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

