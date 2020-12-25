Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a report released on Thursday, December 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $491,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 46.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

