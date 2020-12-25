PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. BidaskClub cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 54,738 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $428,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,738 shares of company stock worth $532,641 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.