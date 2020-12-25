PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PCB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE PCB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $38,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

