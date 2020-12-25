PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 33,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit