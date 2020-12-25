Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) (CVE:PDP) Shares Up 1.7%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Shares of Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) (CVE:PDP) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) Company Profile (CVE:PDP)

Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit