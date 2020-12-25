PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $533,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,675 shares of company stock worth $19,556,189. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.