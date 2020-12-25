Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.72

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $13.20. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 3,136 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

