PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,258 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $258,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

