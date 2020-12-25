Performance Food Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of 555% compared to the typical daily volume of 306 put options.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

PFGC stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.