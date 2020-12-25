Perlin (PERL) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00135040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00684772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00164447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00360109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00100374 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

