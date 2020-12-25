Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on January 8th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.90.

