Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on January 8th

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.90.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Dividend History for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit