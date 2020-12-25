PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 12,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) Company Profile (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

