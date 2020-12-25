Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 500 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRQ. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.