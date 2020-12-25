Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $869,993.03 and $3,569.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00672089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00162640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00362357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00061800 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 43,487,964 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

