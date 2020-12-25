Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Trading 14.4% Higher

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) traded up 14.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pharnext in a research note on Sunday, October 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Pharnext Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharnext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharnext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit