Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Trading 14.4% Higher

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) traded up 14.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pharnext in a research note on Sunday, October 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

