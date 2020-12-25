Phore (PHR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,269.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $31,269.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005078 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,900,238 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

