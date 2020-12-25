PIBBLE Price Up 42.6% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $147,423.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00134575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00666175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00163882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00096508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060442 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

