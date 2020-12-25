Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 2,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

About Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.