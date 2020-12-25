Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -821.25 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Analyst Recommendations for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

