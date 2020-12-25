Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Pizza has a total market cap of $516,421.49 and $135.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003610 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014554 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars.

