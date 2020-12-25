PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0000

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $45,837.16 and $8.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

