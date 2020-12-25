Polymath (POLY) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $38.37 million and $954,625.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00497132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

