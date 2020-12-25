Population Health Investment Co., Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 28th

Population Health Investment’s (OTCMKTS:PHICU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 28th. Population Health Investment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Population Health Investment’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PHICU stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Population Health Investment has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

