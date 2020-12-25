Poseidon Network (QQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $91.96 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00099839 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

