Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $108.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. BidaskClub raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

POST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,364. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 1.4% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

