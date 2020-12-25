Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.31

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $29.25. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 4,016,516 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POW shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.33. The firm has a market cap of C$20.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3354199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

