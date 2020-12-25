PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PQG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised PQ Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. PQ Group’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

