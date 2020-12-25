Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.68

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.68 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

PRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.69.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $21,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

