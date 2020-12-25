Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on the oil producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 18 ($0.24). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £188.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Premier Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

