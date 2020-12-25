Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 6.6%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 595,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 902,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

