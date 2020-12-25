Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Profire Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $58,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 289,041 shares of company stock valued at $221,322 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. FMR LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFIE opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.53.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.