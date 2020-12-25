Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

