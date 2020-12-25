Propy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,567.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Propy has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $44,567.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00316337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029801 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

PRO is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.