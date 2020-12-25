Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Proteostasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,495. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.