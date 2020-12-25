Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Analysts expect Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Proteostasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,495. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit